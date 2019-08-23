‘It Chapter Two’ Includes An ‘Essential’ And Shocking Scene From Stephen King’s Book

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.23.19

New Line Cinema

Unlike the 1990 miniseries, It Chapter Two will include a controversial hate crime scene in which a young gay man named Adrian Mellon is beaten by a group of homophobic teens; he’s then tossed off a bridge and into the water, where he’s killed by Pennywise. “It was television and they didn’t have the possibility of making a Rated R [movie] or anything,” director Andy Muschietti told EW about why he kept the scene from Stephen King’s novel. “But, in my vision of the movie, Adrian Mellon was always there. The impact of that event in my mind was always very deep. For me, there wasn’t a choice for that.”

Muschietti, who based what happens to Adrian Mellon (played by Xavier Dolan) on the tragic, real-life fate of Charlie Howard, did make one change from the book, though, in a nod to Howard. “He was asthmatic, so that made things really worse. The thing I’m adding in the scene is that Adrian is asthmatic, as well,” he explained. “For me, it was always an essential part of the story.”

“It’s one of the things that really caused a deep impact on Stephen King when he was writing It. So, he decided to include it,” Muschietti says [about Howard, who was killed in Maine]. “Of course, the names are changed, but the beating happened almost exactly like it’s described in the book, and Charlie died in three feet of water in the canal.”

It Chapter Two opens on September 6.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King
TAGSITIT: CHAPTER TWOSTEPHEN KING
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP