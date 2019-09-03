Warner Bros.

In retrospect, it seems even wiser now that the first It movie only focused on the younger versions of the Losers. And it was only after watching It Chapter Two that the realization hit of what made the first movie work so well. And this all comes with a greater appreciation for trying to adapt It at all, which now, in retrospect, seems like an almost impossible task.

The biggest problem with IT the character — also popularly referred to as one of its forms, Pennywise — is that he or she (this seems to be up for debate in the book) has no real rules. Oh, sure, some rules are introduced – IT likes to eat people when they are scared because they taste better! – but then those rules always seem to get contradicted, because then it turns out IT will also eat a person if they are not scared, they just don’t taste as good. So yes, there are no real rules to IT’s powers. So we watch IT trying to get children to come to him/her inside a sewer, then learn there’s no real reason for any of that since IT can pretty much go anywhere he/she wants at any time with no repercussions. During the first It, there was something surreal about the vagueness of IT’s powers and the effect it had on the minds of children. But, now, in It Chapter Two, as we hang out with the adult Losers, that vagueness eventually becomes frustrating. Because over the course of this sequel’s almost three hour (!!!) running time, it feels like IT could have killed everyone in the cast eight or nine times over, but just doesn’t.

It Chapter Two toggles back and forth between the adult version of the Losers and their past selves, but the overwhelming focus is on the adult cast – and it’s a suburb cast. And over the course of the film’s first 90 minutes, we watch them struggle with their pasts in Derry, Maine – even though they don’t quite remember what happened. Well, except for Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), who stayed behind in Derry to just wait for the day IT (Bill Skarsgård, who is great) returns. In the book, Mike has lived a hard life. And, yes, waiting around every day for the return of a killer clown alien would probably drive a lot of people to substance abuse. But here in the film, that aspect isn’t shown. Instead, Mike just kind of comes off as a little weird. In the movie, he’s basically that one friend we all had (well, at least I had) who was really into Dungeons & Dragons and would talk about it all the time, even though no one else had any idea what he was talking about.