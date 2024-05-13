It Sure Looks Like Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Barbarella’ Movie Has A Director

Sydney Sweeney‘s 2024 got off to an impressive start. First she led the Rom Com revival with Anyone But You, then she starred in Immaculate, a chilling horror flick that secured Sweeney’s status as a Scream Queen. And somewhere in there, she also starred in a Marvel movie, but that was the least important thing she has done this year alone. Next on the docket, Sweeney is set to star in a Barbarella remake, which might have found its director.

Deadline reports that Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright is in talks to direct the film, which will be a remake of the 1968 sci-fi adventure which starred Jane Fonda as the titular character. Sweeney is also set to produce, while Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are in talks to write.

The film follows Barbarella, a space traveler who represents United Earth, as she sets out on a new dangerous mission. Sweeney will star as the lead, and no other casting announcements have been made at this time. Maybe Glenn Powell can sneak in there for a quick scene? He’s already been buddying up with Wright.

Despite the cold reception that Madame Web was met with, Sweeney insisted that all of her career moves are meticulous. “To me, that [Madame Web] was a building block. It’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web, I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there,” the actress said earlier this year.

She added that she would never have been given the opportunity to move forward with Barbarella if it weren’t for the superhero flick. “Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone but You. I was able to get Barbarella.” ….And it’s because of ALL of this that Sweeney landed a coveted spot on Hot Ones! She knows what she’s doing.

(Via Deadline)