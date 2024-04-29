anyone But You
Sony
Movies

Netflix Knew What It Was Doing By Sharing A Photo Of Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Touching Each Other’s Butts

You can be mad at Netflix for a lot of things — canceling the very good show Teenage Bounty Hunter after only one season, for one — but you also “gotta hand it to them” when the streaming service does something right. Like tweet a photo of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell touching each other’s butts.

Over the weekend, the official Netflix account tweeted, “sydney sweeney [handshake emoji] glen powell,” along with a still from Anyone But You where Sweeney and Powell’s characters pretend to be a couple during a hike by sticking their hand down the other’s pants. Now that’s how you promote the romantic-comedy being added to streaming.

“That was the moment where I thought this could be the end of my career, right here, right now on this cliff side,” Powell joked to People about shooting the scene. But he got through it thanks to Sweeney. “The key to a great partner in that journey is someone who’s not afraid to look dumb, and who’s in it with you, and not protective. Sydney’s just vulnerable,” the Twisters star continued. “She just throws her heart onto film and throws herself in the deep end, and is the first person to be goofy in front of everybody.”

As you might imagine, people have thoughts on Netflix’s tweet.

Here’s the synopsis:

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You is streaming on Netflix now.

