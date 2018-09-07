Jack Black Really Wants To Make A ‘Nacho Libre’ Sequel

Paramount Pictures

If everything must be rebooted, why not Nacho Libre, too? Deadline reports that, while on The Jonathan Ross Show, Jack Black mentioned he always wanted to do a sequel to the 2006 Mexican wrestler comedy, where he played Ignacio, a priest secretly moonlighting as a luchador.

Nacho Libre was Jack Black’s first solo vehicle after Richard Linklater’s School of Rock made him an even bigger star than he already was. It was also director Jared Hess’ follow-up to his break-out indie Napoleon Dynamite. Like that crossover hit, Nacho Libre reveled in deadpan humor, with actors, even the boisterous Black, often standing still in tight frames — a too rare case of visual humor in Hollywood comedies.

Black didn’t go into any specifics, but this isn’t the first time he’s spoken of a Nacho Libre follow-up. He did so back in 2006, when the film had just come out, in which he revealed that co-writer/producer Mike White (Chuck & Buck, Enlightened) had the idea that Ignacio should go to Japan next.

Of course, Black may have to contend with a current climate in which a white man playing a Mexican could run into issues involving representation. Still, Ignacio/Nacho would be a nice return to his hyperactive man-child days, now that he seems to be stuck doing children’s movies like Goosebumps and Eli Roth’s forthcoming The House With a Clock in Its Walls.

Nacho Libre is perhaps the height of an earlier part of his career — or at least it’s second after his record super-snob Barry in High Fidelity. In fact, why not bring that guy back while we’re at it?

(Via Deadline)