With all due respect to The Godfather, The Lord of the Rings, and Back to the Future, the greatest trilogy of all-time is the Jackass trilogy. Or at least it was, because now Jackass is now the greatest quadrilogy of all-time. Sorry, Toy Story, but I don’t make the rules. To be fair, I haven’t actually seen Jackass Forever — I’m still annoyed they didn’t go with Jackass 4ever — but something tells me Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang won’t let us down.

After 2020, we need to “laugh our asses off” to Jackass now more than ever.

Jackass Forever stars returning favorites Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy (but no Bam Margera), who are joined by new members to the troupe, Sean “Poopies” McInerney (last seen getting bit by a shark during Shark Week), Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. It’s directed by Jeff Tremaine and produced by Spike Jonze, which will never not be funny to me. He’s an Oscar-winning screenwriter who spends his free time watching his long-time buddies get blasted off the toilet and hit in the nuts by a softball, like in the trailer above. It’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry (the Johnny Cash song at the beginning had me weeping), but most of all, it’ll make you glad Jackass is back.

Jackass 4 comes out on October 22.