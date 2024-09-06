There’s a Taylor Swift lyric for every occasion. Feeling down after a long day at work? “Shake it off.” Breaking up with an ex-, this time for good? “We are never, ever, ever getting back together.” Suddenly realize 10 minutes into what you thought was your first viewing of Alien Resurrection that you already watched the movie when it first came out but it was so boring that you forgot everything about the plot? “I think I’ve seen this film before.”

If you’re Jacob Elordi (and lucky you if you are), there’s even a Taylor Swift lyric to describe the plot of your new movie.

On Swift Horses — not to be confused with Swift’s “White Horse” — stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter as Muriel and Lee, a newlywed couple in the 1950s whose life of domestic bliss is interrupted by Lee’s Vietnam War veteran brother, Julius (Elordi). According to Deadline, “A dangerous love triangle is quickly formed,” but before anything can happen, Julius moves to Las Vegas and begins a romantic relationship with a male co-worker, Henry (Diego Luna).

Still, what about that spark between him and Muriel?

“The first scenes that we filmed were the scenes we had together, so we got all of that done with — when we were apart, we had put the groundwork in,” Edgar-Jones told Vanity Fair about the character dynamics in the film, to which Elordi added, “I believe Taylor Swift calls it an invisible string.”

Deep down, I always knew Jacob Elordi was a folklore fan. Good luck finding a cardigan that will fit him, though.

On Swift Horses premieres at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

(Via Vanity Fair)