Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House reboot is actually happening. A little over a year ago, there were rumblings that the actor and director Doug Liman were looking to get the project going after Amazon swallowed up MGM, and now, it’s officially on the books. Gyllenhaal will star in the remake of the Patrick Swayze classic that’s easily one of the late actor’s most iconic roles. Gyllenhaal will have some big shoes (and a big, gorgeous mullet) to fill.

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy, and I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” Liman said in a statement to Variety:

“’Road House’ is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” stated Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Meanwhile, over at Hulu, another ’80s classic is getting the reboot traffic. According to Deadline, 20th Century is in final negotiations with Selena Gomez to star in a remake of Working Girl for on the streaming service. Released in 1988, the original workplace comedy starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, and a burgeoning young actor named Alec Baldwin. Like Road House, it also had ’80s hair for days, so good luck to everyone involved should any of these projects decide to be period pieces.

