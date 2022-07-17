Britney Spears Praises Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Advocacy

Mental health has evolved from a stigma to an everyday conversation over the years. Now more than ever, it is important to have public figures with a lot of influence raising awareness about the issues many people encounter on a daily basis. Selena Gomez has been one of the many celebrities to use her platform to advocate for mental health, and Britney Spears wasn’t shy about her admiration.

Today (July 16), the “Gimme More” artist took to Instagram to offer Selena Gomez praise with a picture and a lengthy caption. Spears first mentioned how Gomez surprised her at her wedding: “She came to my wedding … the three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton 😍 … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me “I just want you to be happy” three times.”

The 40-year-old then went on to acknowledge Selena Gomez’s work on the mental health side, saying “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy”

It is always big to get recognition from major acts in your field that came before you, but this must be twice as good given how committed Gomez is to this cause.

Check out Britney Spears’ Instagram post above.