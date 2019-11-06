James Dean, Who Died Over 60 Years Ago, Is Somehow About To Star In A New Movie

James Dean’s promising acting career, following award-worthy performances in East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause, and Giant, was tragically cut short at age 24 when he was killed in a car accident. But some 60-plus years after his death, Dean is back, baby.

The 1950s heartthrob will star in Finding Jack using a combination of “full body” CGI from footage and photos of the actor, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Adapted by Maria Sova from Gareth Crocker’s novel, Finding Jack is based on the existence and abandonment of more than 10,000 military dogs at the end of the Vietnam War. Dean will play a character called Rogan, considered a secondary lead role.” The film’s directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh, who obtained the rights to Dean’s likeness from his family, vow that they will “take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.” If Dean was still alive, I’m sure he’d be thrilled that his acting style was described as “epic”:

“This opens up a whole new opportunity for many of our clients who are no longer with us,” said Mark Roesler, CEO of CMG Worldwide, which represents Dean’s family alongside more than 1,700 entertainment, sports, music, and historical personalities, including the likes of Burt Reynolds, Christopher Reeve, Ingrid Bergman, Neil Armstrong, Bette Davis, and Jack Lemmon.

We are five years from CGI Jack Lemmon playing the Joker, I guarantee it.

