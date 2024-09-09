Legendary actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93, according to Deadline. Known for roles ranging from Broadway to Star Wars, Jones amassed nearly 200 screen credits in his 60-year career.

One of a very short list of performers to ever accumulate the EGOT award circuit (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), Jones was perhaps best known to audiences as the imposing voice behind one of the greatest screen villains of all time, Darth Vader. As Vader, Jones menaced heroes through four decades of Star Wars movies and shows, right up to 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, he also played a polar opposite father figure in Disney’s The Lion King, voicing the titular protagonist’s father, Mufasa. He reprised the role in the 2019 live-action remake.

In live action, he shook up the screen in roles in films like Coming To America and its 2021 sequel, Field Of Dreams, The Hunt For Red October, and The Sandlot. He narrated numerous documentaries, lending gravitas with his distinctive bass voice, and on stage, he played roles ranging from Othello (twice) and King Lear to Hoke Colburn in Driving Miss Daisy. In 2008, he won the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and in 2011, an Academy Honorary Award for his standout career in film.