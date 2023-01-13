Fan casting has been around forever. After all, that’s how The Muppets get most of their gigs. But it has been pretty common lately! What’s even stranger is that through the power of social media, some of these ideas actually make it to those in charge and end up working. Sometimes.

But other times, rumors will fly on Twitter paired with a subpar fan edit, which is all fun and games until the actual decision-makers hop online to tell everyone that they are wrong. That actually seems to happen a lot, too.

The latest rumor to flood the internet is that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is that in the running to play Superman in the new wave of DC movies. Elordi would be replacing Henry Cavill, who starred in The Witcher, before being fan cast in House of the Dragon, and then left The Witcher for Superman before exiting that as well. So… there is a lot going on here.

None of that matters, though, because James Gunn says that they are a long way from casting anyone in the role. In response to a viral tweet, Gunn said that the scripts need to be finished before there are any cast announcements.

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

“My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them,” Gunn said before adding an emoji of a mermaid, which seems to actually add to the confusion. It looks like Elordi will have to settle for becoming Elvis instead, in 2023, the year of Severe Elvis Fatigue.

Gunn has been busy trying to repair DC and its legacy, while also finishing up some Marvel things. There’s also a Looney Tunes movie he’s producing now, too. It sure sounds like he has a lot on his plate, maybe he should let some fans do the casting for a little bit?