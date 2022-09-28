Rumors have been swirling lately that a certain multiverse actress is being considered to join another franchise, though this one has a lot less magic and a lot more dragons. Fans have been speculating that Elizabeth Olsen is in talks to join the ever-growing Targaryen family tree in HBO’s House of the Dragon, and though she doesn’t generally wear that exact shade of blonde, she could definitely pull it off!

There have been unconfirmed reports that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress is being considered to join the show for its second season, as well as DC veteran Henry Cavill. Cavill is known for playing the man of steel himself Superman and has recently been starring in The Witcher with similarly blonde hair. Maybe being good at wearing wigs is the main factor in casting House of the Dragon?

Obviously, HBO Max has not commented on the rumor, which to be clear, is still a rumor. But, handfuls of fan sites and Twitter accounts have been hoping that this rumor actually sticks. There is even some well-made fan art inspired by the report!

Will this turn into another Alison Brie situation? Or will it be more of a John Krasinski situation where it actually ends up happening? We likely won’t know until season two airs sometime next year. Until then, we have to settle for the possibly bisexual Daemon Taragaryen. Win some, lose some!

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO.