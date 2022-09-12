If you have been feeling a sense of emptiness and deep longing since seeing Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in theaters earlier this summer, then fear not! There will be more chances to see your grandmother’s favorite icon soon.

Jabob Elordi who plays the drama magnet Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, has been cast in Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming film Priscilla, which is not a sequel to this year’s Elvis biopic (though that would make a lot of sense).

The movie will be based on Elvis and Me, the memoir from Priscilla Presley, which chronicles the infamous relationship between Priscilla and the most famous singer in the world. The film will be the third Coppola movie to be distributed by A24, alongside On The Rocks and The Bling Ring.

As for Priscilla herself, the former wife of Elvis will be portrayed by Devs and Mare Of Easttown’s Cailee Spaeny. Coppola reportedly auditioned a handful of young men for the prestigious role of the 20th century’s most popular rock star, but Eldori was the one chosen, probably due to his star power and undeniable ability to play jerky men.

Elvis and Priscilla had a whirlwind romance in the 60s and 70s after the star met his future wife when he was in the Army (he was 24 and she was… 14). They married and had a baby before calling it quits just a few years before Elvis’ death. The film is expected to begin production this fall.

(Via Deadline)