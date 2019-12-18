James Gunn has committed to revealing as little as possible about The Suicide Squad before its August 6, 2021 release. However, even he can’t resist posting cast photos on occasion, one of which revealed to SNL viewers exactly why Pete Davidson was missing from this year’s season premiere. Now, Davidson’s character (Blackguard) is also likely appearing (in action-figure form) on a holiday cake photo that Gunn has Instagrammed.

Naturally, it’s tempting to want to draw some conclusions from the action figures, but the cake reveals almost nothing new. It’s cryptic in a Gunn way. Idris Elba is tagged, although he declined to tell Variety what role he’s portraying, and that’s a perfectly understandable (and undoubtedly mandatory) tactic. And the characters shown are mostly recognizable. On the bottom row, from left to right, there’s Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), what looks like Blackguard (Davidson), and Boomerang (Jai Courtney). The back row’s a little more complicated, but it includes King Shark (Steve Agee) and figures representing Peter Capaldi (rendered as the Twelfth Doctor from Doctor Who) and John Cena, although we don’t know who he’s playing.

For that matter, Capaldi’s character remains a mystery as well, although folks are speculating that he’s playing Mr. Freeze, Psimon, or Lex Luthor. Here’s an Instagram photo (courtesy of Mayling Ng) showing off a new non-hairdo for the movie.

Oh, and here’s Gunn’s King Shark-themed birthday cake from earlier this year. The dude sure likes nerdy cake.