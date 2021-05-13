David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad confined itself to a PG-13 rating, mostly because I imagine that “smashing blob people” doesn’t qualify as real gore? Also, Harley’s butt crack was covered, even if most of her tush was hanging out and straight-up ogled by the camera during several instances. Well, no one expected James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad to stay with PG-13, and in fact, there’s been multiple confirmations along the way of the R-rating for this Warner Bros. movie, which will release simultaneously on streaming and in theaters.

For instance, Gunn himself spoke toward how the R-rating of the film gave him more creative freedom, and Joel Kinnaman (who’s back as Rick Flag) called the relaunch “like heavily R-rated” as well as “a f*cking monster.” Now, the MPAA has revealed the precise reasons for the R-rating, and the last one is a little surprising. Via Collider, it’s all coming down due to “strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.”

This, of course, will make everyone wonder who’s doing the disrobing out of the “horribly beautiful” assortment of supervillains in the film. One can’t expect Margot Robbie to be the one to go there, given that the actress pushed back hard on those hotpants from Ayer’s movie. That leaves the likes of John Cena, Idris Elba, and Pete Davidson, but don’t rule out Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark getting a little bit obscene. Or whatever character Taika Waititi is playing, for that matter.

The Suicide Squad will arrive on August 6. The relaunch also stars Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, and more.

(Via Collider)