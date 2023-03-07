Jamie Lee Curtis Michelle Yeoh
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Skipping The Oscars Nominees Dinner Because A Good Night’s Rest Is More Important To Her

Jamie Lee Curtis fought Michael Myers for literally decades in the Halloween franchise, and that might be one of multiple reasons why she values rest in real life. And in the middle of Oscar season, one can imagine that sleep isn’t in plentiful supply, yet Curtis has made clear on where her priorities lie. As part of the ensemble cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis has been on a whirlwind tour of glamorous events, including the recent Independent Spirit Awards, where the film cleaned up in some of the bigger categories.

Heading into Oscars weekend, though, Curtis is all for getting some shut eye ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. As seen in a Hollywood Reporter TikTok clip, the True Lies star isn’t here for 9:00 pm dinners and whatever happens (nothing good, in her eyes) in the aftermath:

“Why? Because mommy goes to bed early. ‘Cause 7:30 is gonna be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after 9 o’clock. Nothing. Zero!”

Good on ya, Jamie Lee. She’ll undoubtedly be ready to roll on Oscars day to formally greet her Best Supporting Actress nomination, and the event broadcasts at 5:00pm PST. That airtime should be more to her preferences, and the film (along with lead actress Michelle Yeoh) is nominated in numerous categories, so it should be an evening to remember.

