Here Are Your Nominees For The 95th Annual Academy Awards

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th, and we’ve actually got a host. Jimmy Kimmel will return to do those (dubious) honors on ABC, and movies continue to be a strange realm these days. Tom Cruise and James Cameron very well may have saved the box office with Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water, and the latter looks to win some technical awards with big questions remaining for the former film. Maverick looks to be a lock for a Best Picture nomination, but will Tom score a Best Actor nomination? He’s been nominated thrice before and never taken home that gold, and given his dedication to resurrecting trips to the theater, one would think that this could be his year. We’ll find out soon if that’s the case.

Elsewhere, the Banshees of Inisherin could bring us more charming Colin Ferrell to the awards stage, and Cate Blanchett will likely be recognized for her Tár performance. More Austin Butler accolades for his Elvis voice could be on the way, and of course, people will be attempting not to mention The Slap.

Here are your 2023 Oscar nominations: