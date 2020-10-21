Jared Leto is getting another crack at The Joker thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The actor is reportedly taking part in reshoots for the “Snyder Cut” version of the film that will air as a four-episode miniseries on HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto will be joined by Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard, who are returning for additional footage. With Affleck reprising his role as Batman, Snyder could be giving fans a showdown with Leto’s Joker that never materialized after the theatrical release of Justice League scattered future plans for the DC Extended Universe. That stressful experience led to Affleck leaving the Batman role, which now rests in the microwave-exploding hands of Robert Pattinson.

While this is clearly an exciting time for DC Comics as it seems to be very much in the business of reviving its stalled cinematic universe, Henry Cavill fans might want to temper their expectations as far as the Snyder Cut is concerned. While the actor has been petitioning hard to return to his Superman role, he recently revealed that he will not be taking part in the Justice League reshoots. Via Collider:

“Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me… I’m now just watching the party.”

Of course, with the news of Leto returning as The Joker amidst reports of The Flash movie featuring multiple Batmen, it seems like anything is possible at this point, and you can probably see where this is going: Bring back Halle Berry’s Catwoman. It’s time.

