Not that Matthew McConaughey needs to worry about his bank account, but he could have a few extra millions in there if he had continuing making romantic comedies like he did throughout the 2000s. The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch — they all made money (even Ghosts of Girlfriends Past grossed over $100 million), and as he wrote in his memoir, “I enjoyed being able to give people a nitty-minute breezy romantic getaway from the stress of their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the boy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get her. I had taken the baton from Hugh Grant, and I ran with it.” But by 2010, he was ready to move on. McConaughey turned down a $14.5 million paycheck to make another rom-com where he takes his shirt off, and thus, the McConaissance was born.

There isn’t really a new rom–com king (Noah Centineo does not count), so Jared Leto sees an opening. The Oscar winner and recent Golden Globe nominee was interviewed by W magazine for the publication’s “Best Performances” issue, where he was asked if he ever would star in a Notting Hill-style romantic comedy.

“You know, I was threatening to do, like, an opposite McConaissance. I just go dive straight into early-2000s-style rom-coms. Shoot on the beach in either Mexico or Hawaii — that’s contractual. Eight-hour days, maybe six, just show up and have a blast,” Leto answered. “The hardest part of preparation is the keto diet. That’s basically what it’s going to come down to. Avoiding those carbs can be tough work.”

I can see it already: boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy gives girl a dead rat, girl gets her own movie, boy turns into Jesus. A tale as old as time. Starring Jared Leto!

