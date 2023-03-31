momoa
universal
Movies

Jason Momoa Was Expecting A Lot More Behind-The-Scenes ‘Drama’ While Making ‘Fast X’

Vin Diesel likes to use the word “family” to describe his Fast and Furious co-stars. And just like real family, there’s been plenty of drama.

We don’t have time to recap it all (here’s a refresher), but Jason Momoa anticipated to see the squabbling for himself when he signed up for Fast X. Instead, he found the experience to be like an Impossible Whopper: beef free.

“I was expecting there to be a lot of – I mean, to be completely honest – drama, and you’re like, ‘I want nothing to do with this.’ But I saw nothing of the sort,” he told Total Film (via the Direct). “It was amazing. Everyone was so supportive. I had a ball with Vin. I was just shocked at how cool everyone was. No one was jaded; everyone was just really, really happy to be there.”

And Momoa was happy he got to do whatever is happening here:

FASTX
UNIVERSAL

Momoa also teased his character, Dante, the “best male villain” in the franchise. “I didn’t want it to turn into another macho, testosterone-showdown kind of thing,” he said. “I wanted to make him look really inviting and easy-going, to have a softer side. That’s why he wears pastels. He’s a little androgynous. He’s been really, really hurt, so he’s a dangerous person… I wanted you to be intrigued by Dante Reyes.”

Fast X, which is not pronounced the way you think it is, opens on May 19.

(Via the Direct)

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×