It’s almost time to see your family again, and in this instance, I am referring to Dominic Toretto and Co. Fast X will run a few dozen stoplights and race into theaters this spring, and the whole crew is back for another spin, including Vin Diesel, Alan Ritchson, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Michelle Rodriguez. Of course, the one thing that has everyone talking is the highly anticipated reveal of Jason Momoa’s villain Dante, and Rodriguez says that fans have no idea what’s coming.

When asked about what Momoa brings to the franchise, Rodriguez told Collider, “Revenge with a smirk.” Momoa joined the latest installment as Dante, who Rodriguez calls “the best male villain we’ve had in the entire franchise.” Hopefully, John Cena doesn’t hear about this.

Fast X will introduce Momoa as the most unhinged bad guy in the series, which Rodriguez says will surprise even the biggest of fans. “I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we’re gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X,” the actress explained teasing a seemingly catastrophic ending. “Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that’s how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?'” Here’s a fun idea: what if they replace cars with bicycles in an effort to raise awareness about global warming? That would surely be a monumental surprise!

There is one more planned sequel in the series which is being teased as the final ride, so here’s to hoping everyone survives the events of Fast X. But if Momoa manages to make it out alive, he will surely make for a great series finale villain. If not, it seems like he had the time of his life making this movie either way.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19th.

(Via Collider)