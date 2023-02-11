How Does Jason Momoa’s ‘Fast X’ Villain Connect To ‘Fast Five’?

Last week, the latest trailer for Fast X dropped, and it was as over-the-top and delightful as was expected. One of the biggest parts of it was its villain: a gentleman known as Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. It’s a bit of against-character casting, as Momoa tends to play badass good guys. But there’s something else shocking about the character, namely his connection to one of the previous entries.

As per ScreenRant, it’s been revealed that Momoa’s Dante Reyes isn’t just some anonymous hater of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and “family.” Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the ruthless drug lord who at the end was executed by Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs.

Johnson, of course, is not in Fast X (nor its follow-up), as his real life beef with Diesel never got resolved. Still, clearly Dante is still mad at the whole gang, some of whom made off with a bank vault in the thrilling/ridiculous conclusion to Fast Five. The trailer even includes footage from that 12-year-old film, tying everything together.

So congrats, Jason Momoa! You join a tradition in Fast and Furious villains, some of whom have been blood relations of other characters. There’s Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw coming after the gang after they battled his brother, Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw, the villain of Fast & Furious 6. Then there’s F9, who turned out to be the brother of Dom and Jordana Brewster’s Mia.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19. You can watch the new trailer below.