Jason Momoa, a big man, has a big 2023 ahead of him. This May sees the release of Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast and Furious, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes out the day before Christmas. There’s also Chief of War, his Apple TV+ series about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands, which might premiere this year. Ahead of all that, Momoa spoke to Men’s Health for a cover story, and basically everything he said is blockquote-worthy.

Here he is on Aquaman:

“Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well. I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a sh*t about. You just don’t know in this business.”

And a certain unnamed actor:

“I’ve seen some of the most shocking acting performances firsthand and watched them edited, and they were amazing. I wish I could tell you who it was. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck?’ I watched this guy who had to be fucking propped up. They read the lines to him. But this motherf*cker killed it when the edit came in and was applauded for it. At that point, I was like, wow, this sh*t is made in the edit.”

And his reaction to a letter from Harrison Ford:

“Han Solo! Indiana Jones! Bro!”

Honestly? That would be my response, too.

But my favorite part of the Men’s Health profile is what Momoa told Vin Diesel while they were making Fast X. “I saw the first Fast and the one that was in Brazil [Fast Five], and they’re amazing — they always are. I talked to Vin and said, ‘Yo, Daddy-o, I’m here to support you, but I’m going to do it my way. I’m going to be a bad man, and you’re going to want to take me out!’ It felt really good to go there without some ego competition,” he said. Momoa called it “an honor” to be part of the Fast family, adding, “I’m down to go down.”

The only one having more fun than Momoa is Ryan Gosling and his Ken-ergy.

