Jason Momoa Just Became The New Voice Of A Classic Holiday Character

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Frosty the Snowman growl the words “My man!” boy, are you in luck.

In news that we can safely say nobody saw coming, Jason Momoa will voice the classic holiday character in a live-action Frosty the Snowman movie. The film is being put together by Momoa’s Aquaman producers and will feature a CGI Frosty played by the former Game of Thrones star. Via Deadline:

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” [Jon] Berg said. Said [Greg] Silverman: “We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

At this time, there’s no information on when Frosty the Snowman will start filming or is expected to hit theaters, but judging by the current conditions on the ground, Christmas 2021 is probably the earliest audiences can catch this new Momoa twist on a holiday classic.

On top of updating Frosty for modern audiences, Momoa also recently signed on to Good Bad & Undead, a film that’s being described as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.” The actor will reunite with his Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage in the project that has an absolutely awesome synopsis:

Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.

Don’t get us wrong. Frosty is cool, too. (See what we did there?)

