Sad news for fans of love and hope: Jason Momoa has squashed the rumor that he and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet were reconciling after announcing their split earlier this year.

The Aquaman actor was a presenter at the Academy Awards on Sunday. On the red carpet, Momoa confirmed to Access Hollywood that he and Bonet are good for good. “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever,” he said, reiterating that they are still close. “We’re family…We have two beautiful children together.”

The two had been together since 2005 and secretly wed in 2017. They announced their split earlier this year in a joint statement on Instagram, which caused chaos among their fans. The couple has two teenage children, who they are currently co-parenting. Momoa was famously living in a swanky RV close to their home so he could stay near his children.

Earlier this month, Momoa thanked his fans on Instagram for their support during their breakup: “mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

While there was a brief moment where fans believed the two were going to reconcile, that seemed to have been a fleeting moment of hope. Still, nobody has quite a relationship as strong as Momoa and Lenny Kravitz, who was married to Bonet in the 90s. Or Momoa and Channing Tatum, who is dating Zoe Kravitz. It’s truly a Brady Bunch situation over there.