Jason Momoa isn’t done with his role in Aquaman just yet, and a new move in the DC franchise actually means he’s getting a new suit to smolder in. The actor revealed over the weekend that his aquatic-based superhero will have a new look for a second film in the franchise, debuting it on Instagram to much acclaim.

Momoa won’t reprise his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom until next winter, but he’s already showing off his battle suit from the upcoming picture. He posted it to Instagram on Sunday and drew rave reviews from fans familiar with the Stealth Suit he will rock at some point in the movie.

“Second round. New suit. More action,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

The suit drew plenty of reaction, and even The Rock seemed to like it. And the film’s director, James Wan, also shared the images on Sunday with an explanation of what direction the film wanted to take the look.

“Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability,” Wan wrote, explaining what he and Aquaman 2’s writer intended for the outfit. “David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80s ‘blue suit.’”

We’ll have to wait and see what that cephalopod technology can do in the movie next year when it arrives on December 16, 2022.