Over the summer, actor Ray Fisher made public allegations involving abuse he said he experienced while shooting the DCEU ensemble film Justice League. Fisher played Cyborg, and though you’ll be seeing far more of his work in the looming “Snyder Cut,” it was during the extensive reshoots, handled by replacement director Joss Whedon, that some stuff allegedly went down. Since then, Fisher has had some beef with DCEU parent company Warner Bros., but now another League-r has his back: resident Aquaman Jason Momoa.

In a post on Instagram, Momoa claimed Fisher wasn’t the only one who was pushed around on the reshoots. “THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION,” Momoa wrote. He continued:

I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable.

Fisher hasn’t been able to make specific allegations widely known yet, and it appears Momoa is following suit. Earlier in September, Warner Bros. seemed to step up their fight with Fisher, causing him to push back in kind, calling what he saw as their “desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me.” But now, at least, he’s not alone.

