As #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trends on social media yet again, Jason Momoa just dropped his biggest endorsement for the movement yet. In an expletive-filled video made exclusively for his Instagram followers, the Aquaman star issues a loud call for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder‘s fabled director’s cut of Justice League. Momoa filmed the video at the gym of his personal trainer, ho also helped him get in shape for the superhero team-up:

“Right now, we are at Nonprophet, and we were just thinking to ourselves, we are sitting around doing nothing, f*cking release the Snyder Cut, am I right? Release the f*cking Snyder Cut. What are we waiting for? There’s some goodies in there. I’m just going to go ahead and put it out there. Generally, the shit I put out there comes true. Let’s hope it does. Release the f*cking Snyder Cut, baby!”

You can watch the video below:

'Release the f-cking Snyder Cut!' — Jason Momoa is still campaigning 😤 (via prideofgypsies | IG) pic.twitter.com/lJG5H7Et5t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 19, 2020

Of course, this isn’t Momoa’s first time commenting on the rumored Justice League cut. The actor got fans’ excitement pumping back in August when he claimed that he’d actually seen Snyder’s version of the film, and that it was “ssssiiicccckkkkkk.” Although, this announcement was met with healthy skepticism considering there are conflicting reports around whether or not the Snyder even exists and what shape it’s in. Rumors have been all over the map that the Snyder Cut is everything from fully finished to a very, very rough cut that still requires an extensive amount of VFX work.

However, the timing of Momoa’s new F-bomb video suggests there might be something in the mix. Snyder is hosting a Man of Steel watch party on Wednesday, which has led to growing rumors that he’s reached a deal to release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max and will announce it during the party. Could Momoa be coordinating with his close pal Snyder to build excitement for the illusive cut finally seeing the light of day? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

