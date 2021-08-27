After spending some time in the Fast & Furious franchise and its burgeoning Hobbs & Shaw spinoff world, Jason Statham has been having quite the career resurgence. He recently reteamed with director Guy Ritchie for Wrath of Man and the upcoming Five Eyes, and now, Statham is branching out with an all new thriller set in the high stakes world of… bee keeping?

According to a new report, Miramax, who’s been financing Statham and Ritchie’s reunion, has picked up The Bee Keeper from writer Kurt Wimmer, but with no director attached as of yet. The film is described as a “lightning-paced thriller deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping” because who doesn’t immediately associate harvesting honey with high-octane action that only Jason Statham can deliver. Via Deadline:

“The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe,” said Miramax [CEO] Block.

The Bee Keeper is expected to start shooting in September 2022. In the meantime, unlike his Hobbs & Shaw partner, The Rock, Statham has been open to returning to the main Fast & Furious franchise, especially after learning that Sung Kang’s Han was returning for F9. Statham’s Deckard Shaw infamously “murdered” Han in The Fast & Furious 6, and Statham joked with reporters back in April that he’d love to come back to the main films and “put out that fire.”

