After Once Upon A Time In Hollywood arrived last week, it feels like audiences haven’t yet recovered from all that’s left to unpack from Tarantino’s latest fever dream. On top of all of that, though, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is about to inject a fresh mega-dose of testosterone into theaters, and Universal is kind-of brilliantly placing The Rock and Jason Statham into separate interviews where anything could happen. Does this include Statham taking a shot at his co-star? Oh yes. Hopefully, there will be more of that to come, but for now, Statham (who has already lamented the cutting of “x-rated” scenes) is airing out The Rock’s alleged Achilles’ heel while filming.

Surely, The Rock will appreciate the jabs thrown in his direction, yes? Statham is claiming that The Rock fell prey to motion sickness and had to be digitally inserted into the McLaren scene. Is it true? The scene is visible in the movie’s final trailer, and to be fair, the shadow of The Rock’s head looks a little wonky when you first see him inside the car, but could all of the gunplay inside the car actually be CGI? It seems difficult to pull that off, but here’s what the Statham said with great delight to Fox 5’s Kevin McCarthy:

“We had to CG him into the McLaren. One: his arse was too big to get into the seat, and two: he gets very nauseous when we’re going rather fast. Because he’s more used to driving these big lumbering trucks, so anything over 30 miles per hour, he gets a little nauseous … He gets highly motion sick, so we had to CG The Rock into the McLaren. It’s a known fact on set, and now to the world.”

Here’s a video clip from McCarthy, so you can see how much glee is gushing from Statham during this interview as he continues to goad The Rock: “Is your tummy alright, yeah? Your belly OK? Go and have a lie down.”

“Ask him about his motion sickness..We had to CG him into the McLaren. One, his a** is too big to get in the seat.” Hey @TheRock, I just spoke with your boy in London & he wanted me to deliver this message to you. 😂 Leaving for Hawaii tomorrow. See you soon dude! #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/qReQaSneSd — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) July 23, 2019

Whether or not Statham is making sh*t up here, it’s perfectly conceivable that The Rock would have motion sickness if one of his own claims is true. That is, he insisted a few days ago on Instagram that he guzzles four gallons of water per day. (Yeah, that would make anyone feel like garbage.) Check it out below.

