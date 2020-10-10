Whenever Jurassic Park: Dominion resumes filming, and whenever movie theaters reopen, we’ll get to see Jeff Goldblum return to the franchise as sarcastic, doomsday-predicting mathematician Ian Malcolm for more than a last-minute cameo. For now we’ll have to subsist on this: As caught by Entertainment Weekly, the beloved actor and ostentatiously tall man has recreated one of the most popular — and most louche — moments from the first film. And for a good cause!

There are a lot of iconic bits from the original 1993 Jurassic Park: the T-Rex attack, the kitchen hunt, the part where Wayne Knight’s turncoat meets his comeuppance. But one image may outlast them all, at least given its ubiquity on social media: the part halfway through where a wounded but not defeated Malcolm convalesces by lounging shirtless. Goldblum, now a grey fox, recreated the pose and posted it on his Instagram account.

He didn’t do it just ‘cause. It was a reward to fans who went to his Head Count page, pledging that they’ll make sure to vote in the November 3 election. “WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote!” Goldblum wrote. “Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies.”

It’s not the first time Goldblum has tried to rock the vote. Last month he reunited with Jurassic Park colleagues Sam Neill and Laura Dern to promote National Voters Day. He later teamed with Neill once more to sing a duet. What will he do next? Maybe he can do the scene where he strolls up to a towering pile of dinosaur feces and remarks, “That is one big pile of s*it.”

(Via EW)