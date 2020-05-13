“The disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is dead.”

Those are the first words you hear in the trailer for Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, followed by, “Did he kill himself? Was he killed?” But the four-part docuseries (wisely) doesn’t seem to be about suicide conspiracy theories. Save that for Reddit. Instead, it exposes a “horrifying story of relentless manipulation and sex trafficking,” with “Epstein’s survivors [serving] as the series’ pre-eminent voices, providing powerful testimonials about their experiences, and inspiration in their resilience,” according to Netflix.

Directed by Lisa Bryant, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich tackles how Epstein was portrayed in the media and high-society circles, as a “stunningly” rich “Gatsby-like figure of mystery,” to the monstrous ways he used his wealth and exploited and abused underage women.

Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich premieres on Netflix on May 27.