In 2011, Jennifer Lawrence became one of the youngest Best Actress nominees in the history of the Oscars when she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Winter’s Bone. Two years later, when she was 22 years and 193 days old, she became the second youngest actor to win a Best Lead Actress Oscar (Marlee Matlin was 21 when she nabbed the same award in 1987, and still holds the record for the youngest). Which is all to say that Lawrence has already achieved some pretty major career milestones in her 31 years on Earth, and has worked with some of the best actors in the business.

But just because she’s worked with the likes of Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep doesn’t mean that she still doesn’t get starstruck on occasion. And in Lawrence’s case, that most recently happened when she got the chance to work with Ariana Grande.

Lawrence recently sat down with Vanity Fair to break down the trailer for her new movie, Don’t Look Up, a disaster comedy co-written and directed by Adam McKay which features a who’s who of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, including Lawrence, Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill. And while Lawrence had wonderful things to say about many of her co-stars, she admitted that she totally fangirled over meeting Grande, who also has a role in the movie.

According to Lawrence, Grande “plays a pop star named Riley Bina. And that was, like, one of the coolest days of my life. I took a picture with her—I looked like a radio contest winner. She couldn’t be nicer.”

You can watch the full trailer breakdown above; Grande appears around the 7:30 mark.

(Via Vanity Fair)