After five years, Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay are finally getting to make their Elizabeth Holmes movie. Announced back in 2016, Bad Blood has found a home at Apple TV+ where the pair, who recently worked together on Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, will tackle the true-life story of the infamous Theranos CEO. Naturally, Lawrence will star as Holmes while McKay will serve as writer, director, and producer.

From the official Apple TV+ press release:

The film will chart the dramatic story of Holmes’ Silicon Valley blood testing startup that catapulted her to being the youngest and richest self-made billionaire before claims of fraud brought everything crashing down. Produced by Apple Studios, in association with Legendary Pictures, the feature is based on “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley” from Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou, who broke the initial story.

Bad Blood will continue Lawrence’s return to acting. She took a self-imposed break after films like Dark Phoenix, Red Sparrow, and Passengers weren’t exactly her best work.

“I was not pumping out the quality that I should have,” Lawrence recently explained to Vanity Fair. “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right”

Fortunately, the time away from acting helped Lawrence realize that sometimes work is just work, and now she’s back with a new perspective. “That kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul,” she said before jumping back into work with Leonardo DiCaprio like it was no big thing.