Like most 30-somethings, Jennifer Lawrence has a connection to the Wu-Tang Clan. Unlike most 30-somethings, she didn’t memorize every lyric to Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) while driving around upstate New York in their Chevy Prizm (couldn’t be me). She had to learn the words to “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit” for a scene in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, her new movie with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“The song came back on my phone recently and I was like, ‘All right, it’s been enough time. I’ll listen to it.’ It took awhile. Something happened with COVID, where that ended up being my very first scene on the movie,” the Oscar-winning actress told Collider. “It was horrifying because I was in this huge hanger and it was so quiet. I didn’t know anybody. And I had to rap Wu-Tang Clan. It was just horrendous.”

The scene only last five seconds, which Lawrence wishes she had known at the time because “it was the worst day of my life. It was [a really strange experience]. Everybody was behind masks. It was very embarrassing.” She still knows all the lyrics, though, and even shouted out the line, “Dr. Doom, prepare for the boom.” RZA must be her favorite.

Don’t Look Up is in select theaters now and hits Netflix on December 24.

(Via Collider)