The 92nd Academy Awards (a.k.a. the Parasite Oscars) were one year ago yesterday, meaning I got to be annoyed about Jennifer Lopez’s snub all over again. Yay? The actress-singer gave a career-best performance in Hustlers, which is saying something because she’s been in many very good movies (Selena, The Cell, Out of Sight, which rules). Would she beaten Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress? Maybe not, but she should have at least been nominated. A year later, Lopez is still annoyed about the snub.

“I was talking about this the other day. [My production partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season. And when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting,” she told Allure. “I was like, ‘Okay, when you’re supposedly in everybody else’s mind supposed to be nominated and you’re not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn’t?’ It came to a point where I was like, ‘This is not why I do this. I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.’ The point is creating and the joy that I get from the things I get to put out in the world that entertain and inspire and empower people. I think my life is about more than awards.”

Tell that to her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for 2002’s Favorite Movie Actress.

(Via Allure)