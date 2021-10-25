The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is one of the most heartbreaking on-set tragedies in recent history and with each new testimony and detail that emerges, it only gets harder and harder to process. Following the tragic accident last Thursday in which Alec Baldwin reportedly discharged a prop firearm that was loaded with a live bullet, ultimately killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, Baldwin and other Hollywood names have come forward to express their shock and offer condolences to Hutchins’ family. Late last night, fellow Rust co-star Jensen Ackles became the next to break his silence on the incident, sharing an heartfelt message on Instagram.

In his post, Ackles called the accident “a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing.” He then proceeded to share one of the last moments he and Hutchins had together, in which he complimented her on her work and the pair exchanged a laugh and hug:

“Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration. My heart and prayers go out to Halyna’s husband, son and the rest of her family. There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is. She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her.”

Following Hutchins’ passing, the American Film Institute has created a memorial scholarship fund in the cinematographer’s name. According to AFI, the fund will help ensure Hutchins’ “will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told.” In addition, a Go Fund Me has been created to help raise funds for Hutchins’ husband of 19-years, Matthew, and their 9-year-old son. While the Go Fund Me only asked for $10,000, as of publishing the campaign has already raised over $205,000. Ackles shared the link to both the memorial fund and Go Fund Me on his Instagram post, revealing both he and his wife/fellow actor Danneel had donated to both causes before asking for those who are “able and compelled” to do the same.