Jeremy Renner did not have a great start to the new year. On January 1, the Oscar-nominated actor and Marvel staple was the victim of a freak accident when a snow plow, which he was using to help a relative after a storm, ran him over. He was quickly taken to a hospital, and he’s been convalescing ever since. Reports later revealed that his injuries were even worse than they seemed. Now Renner is confirming the extent of the damage.

In an Instagram post, accompanying a picture of him receiving physical therapy in his hospital bed, Renner discussed his morning workouts and said that his “resolutions all changed this particular new years.”

He also revealed that he has “30 plus broken bones.” But that isn’t getting him down. He wrote that those shattered body parts “will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner also said that the tragedy inspired he and his family to quickly focus into “actionable love.”

It’s unclear how long Renner’s road to recovery will be; 30-plus bones is a lot. What is clear is that he has the right attitude and is ready to face the difficult task of repairing himself. So best of luck!

