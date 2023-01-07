There are better ways to spend one’s birthday than in a hospital recovering from a freak accident, which is how Jeremy Renner is ringing in his 52nd. But look at this way: At least he’s on the mend. Last Sunday, the first day of 2023, the Oscar-nominee and Marvel staple was inadvertently run over by a gigantic snow plow. It could have easily killed him. It didn’t, and here’s proof that he’s having as good a birthday as he could considering what befell him.

Jeremy Renner is showing love for hospital staff as he celebrates his 52nd birthday amid his recovery from a terrible snow plow accident. He posted, “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey.” 🙏❤️ (📷: Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6Pv0ltv3qn — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 7, 2023

Renner has been posting updates throughout the week, showing himself beat up but getting better. He even got a makeshift hospital “spa day.” On Saturday, his birthday, he shared a group photo on his Instagram Stories, showing him sitting upright in his hospital bed, surrounded by 11 ICU staffers.

“Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” read the caption.

At the time of his “freak tragic accident,” Renner was trying to help a relative whose car was stuck in the fall after a massive storm at his Nevada home. After freeing the car with his plow, Renner exited the vehicle, at which point disaster struck. He was rushed to the ICU and he’s slowly but surely getting better.

Get well soon, Mr. Renner, and happy birthday!

(Via The Daily Beast)