During the Black Widow end-credits scene, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova pays her respects to Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanov, who died during the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, in true Marvel fashion, the situation takes a turn as Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ shady Valentina Allegra de Fontaine recruits Yelena by giving her “information” about her sister’s death. Namely, that the person responsible is Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

As Marvel fans know, Hawkeye is not responsible for Black Widow’s death in Endgame. She chose to sacrifice herself so the Avengers could get the Soul Stone in a final, last-ditch effort to bring back half the universe that Thanos had snapped out of existence. Although, it appears Renner’s young niece didn’t see Endgame, but she was allowed to watch Black Widow. After seeing the end-credits scene for the first time, she was apparently not pleased with her uncle.

“I was with my niece and she went ‘Uncle Jeremy, what did you do?'” Renner told Variety at the red carpet premiere for the new Hawkeye series. “I didn’t do anything!”

Naturally, Renner is a Marvel veteran and wouldn’t reveal anything more about how the Black Widow scene will affect his Disney+ series. He stuck to the niece anecdote, which still cracked him up just thinking about it.

Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+.

(Via Variety)