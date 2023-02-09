Before becoming Avengers, Jeremy Renner and Evangeline Lilly both starred in 2008’s The Hurt Locker, which kickstarted Renner’s career and launched him onto the A-list. In short, the two actors go way back, so it should be no surprise that Lilly paid a personal visit to Renner’s house to check on him following his harrowing snow plow ordeal.

While promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lilly gave Access Hollywood an update on Renner’s recovery. What she saw caught her completely by surprise. Via Variety:

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” Lilly said. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Renner also shared excruciating details of getting crushed by the snow plow, and Lilly still can’t believe he’s alive after what she heard.

“It was really intense,” Lilly said. “I mean, he had a near death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

