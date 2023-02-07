Kang Jonathan Majors Ant-Man Wasp Quantumania
The First ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Reactions Are All About Jonathan Majors’ Kang

The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are rolling in, and the critics definitely agree on one thing: Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror is a show-stopping new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for the rest of the film, well, the vibe is mostly positive. However, there does seem to be some hesitancy about how well this first entry in Marvel’s Phase 5 will play with general audiences.

While some critics are going so far to praise it at as director Peyton Reed’s Star Wars, others feel a little robbed that it’s not a proper trilogy ending for the beloved (and often lighter) Ant-Man films. That said, Majors’ character work could be enough to paper over those concerns.

“The more I think about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the more I get excited to see it again,” Tessa Smith tweeted. “We all know Jonathan Majors can act, but DANG, he was BORN to play Kang! His conversations with EVERYONE else in this film are bone-chilling.”

“So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film,” Kristian Harloff wrote. “Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don’t think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, ‘one ticket please,’ then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome,” Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan tweeted. “They found the perfect actor in Majors for Kang — and we are going to get A LOT of Kang coming up — but I’m not sure about the whole, “you think Thanos was bad? Meet Kang!,’ strategy. He’s fun here, but to be the big bad over multiple projects?”

You can see more reactions below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17.

