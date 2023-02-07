The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are rolling in, and the critics definitely agree on one thing: Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror is a show-stopping new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for the rest of the film, well, the vibe is mostly positive. However, there does seem to be some hesitancy about how well this first entry in Marvel’s Phase 5 will play with general audiences.

While some critics are going so far to praise it at as director Peyton Reed’s Star Wars, others feel a little robbed that it’s not a proper trilogy ending for the beloved (and often lighter) Ant-Man films. That said, Majors’ character work could be enough to paper over those concerns.

“The more I think about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the more I get excited to see it again,” Tessa Smith tweeted. “We all know Jonathan Majors can act, but DANG, he was BORN to play Kang! His conversations with EVERYONE else in this film are bone-chilling.”

The more I think about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the more I get excited to see it again. We all know Jonathan Majors can act, but DANG, he was BORN to play Kang! His conversations with EVERYONE else in this film are bone-chilling.#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/fznksYBHtu — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 7, 2023

“So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film,” Kristian Harloff wrote. “Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don’t think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules.”

So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film. Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don't think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 7, 2023

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, ‘one ticket please,’ then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome,” Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan tweeted. “They found the perfect actor in Majors for Kang — and we are going to get A LOT of Kang coming up — but I’m not sure about the whole, “you think Thanos was bad? Meet Kang!,’ strategy. He’s fun here, but to be the big bad over multiple projects?”

They found the perfect actor in Majors for Kang — and we are going to get A LOT of Kang coming up — but I’m not sure about the whole, “you think Thanos was bad? Meet Kang!,” strategy. He’s fun here, but to be the big bad over multiple projects? — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 7, 2023

You can see more reactions below:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date. Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together. Loads of CGI, crazy new characters, and an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga. pic.twitter.com/kgeX6XKoyo — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a lively, fast-paced deep dive into the weirdest corners of Marvel. Still a little mixed on some choices, but the stuff that lands hits with IMPACT. The MCU is Jonathan Majors’ franchise now. pic.twitter.com/Qt1V2KtEy5 — Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) February 7, 2023

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

Just saw #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania It's so weird 😅 and visually felt like a new world. Jonathan Majors as #Kang is the best part. Period. Wish we got more Wasp. 🫤 Paul Rudd was hilarious although other jokes were chuckles at best. Felt like just another #AntMan 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p4nvn6GNPy — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #KangGang (@EmansReviews) February 7, 2023

Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets, BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is. pic.twitter.com/MYoL6WPlmU — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is truly EPISODE 1 of what is sure to be a crazy cinematic series. You have to enjoy this movie more as an episode of something greater rather than it’s own standalone film that concludes a trilogy. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 7, 2023

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a visual voyage. KANG steals every scene. The film is a course correction and expansion on what made the MCU special. The script is smartly written, using family as it’s core, and balancing the comedy well. Massive implications for the greater MCU! pic.twitter.com/TUpwVaCvGB — Rayyan | GO WATCH ANDOR (@RayyanTCG) February 7, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17.