If you think The Righteous Gemstones is too far-fetched, you obviously forgot about the Jerry Falwell Jr. sex scandal. In 2020, a pool boy for the son of the infamous evangelist revealed he spent six years being one-third of a throuple with Jr. and his wife, Becki. The furor was such that he resigned from Liberty University, his dad’s school, where he had been president. Now he’s inspired what may become the next big Hulu documentary.

As per Variety, the streamer has set a Nov. 1 date for God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, which is being made by Adam McKay and Cocaine Cowboys’ Billy Corben. Giancarlo Granda, said pool boy, is said to be closely involved in the film, which will reportedly take his point of view. The film comes on the heels of another much-discussed Hulu doc, Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

Earlier this year, Falwell Jr. attempted to rescue his reputation, blaming some of his weirder antics during his throuple years on one thing: the testosterone supplements he’d been taking in an effort to win his lonely wife back from the hunky pool boy with whom she’d have sex while he watched. It’s not the only not-exactly-Christ-like behavior Falwell Jr. has gotten up to. Back in 2016, after dozens of women came forward, claiming then-presidential candidate Donald Trump had engaged in sexual misconduct, Jr. said he’d still vote for him, even if they were true. Just as God intended.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty will be released on Hulu on Nov. 1.

