This week saw the resignation of Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. after the evangelical leader and early supporter of President Donald Trump found himself embroiled in a public sex scandal. On the night before the Republican National Convention, Falwell Jr. released a statement, in which he claimed that his wife, Becki, had engaged in a “brief affair” with another man over eight years ago, but the couple had immediately reconciled and moved on from the incident.

However, the man in question was revealed to be Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant who has long been the center of rumors regarding the couple’s sex life. Granda alleged in a statement that he was first approached by Becki, who invited up to her Miami hotel room to have intercourse while Falwell Jr. watched. While the couple disputed Granda’s allegations, Falwell Jr. resigned as university president shortly after Granda’s statement.

But the subject isn’t going away time soon. Granda appeared on Good Morning America on Friday and shared details of his first encounter with the Falwells in 2012 and how it led to multiple trysts over the next six years:

Granda said that the two men awkwardly discussed the parameters of the impending sexual encounter. He insisted that during that first encounter he reassured Falwell that if the older man became uncomfortable, he would leave, “Hey,” he said he told Falwell anxiously, “if at any point you get jealous or you want me to back off, just let me know and I’ll walk out of here.” Granda said Falwell reassured him, urging him to “go for it.” “He enjoyed watching,” said Granda, who told ABC News that the sexual encounters continued “multiple times a year” until 2018 in hotels in Miami, New York and at the Falwells’ Virginia home.

You can watch the full GMA interview with Granda below.

Granda’s interview arrives on the heels on yet another accusation against the Falwells. According to Politico, a Liberty University student has come forward with allegations that Becki Falwell “aggressively” pursued a sexual relationship with him and would use a secret Facebook account to make unwanted advances. But while these allegations have affected the Falwells standing in the Christian community, the scandal won’t be hurting them financially. The New York Post reports that Falwell Jr. could receive a $10.5 million payout from Liberty University for his resignation.

(Via ABC News)