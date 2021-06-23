Jerry Seinfeld‘s love of cereal was a running gag on his hit sitcom, Seinfeld, but now he’s turning his attention towards another breakfast item that’s apparently captivated him since he was a child: Pop-Tarts. For the first time since 2007’s Bee Movie, Seinfeld will star in a feature film about the creation of the toaster pastries, but in a significant move, he’ll also be sitting in the director’s chair. Unfrosted will be a comedy original for Netflix, who won an auction for the film’s rights. (It also didn’t hurt that Netflix already had a working relationship with the comedian, and will be the new streaming home for Seinfeld in the fall.) Via Deadline:

The Unfrosted deal was confirmed for Deadline, and Seinfeld explained the film’s modest pandemic-related origins: “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he said. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

The Pop-Tart bit appeared in last year’s Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill comedy special and revolved around a young Seinfeld’s breakfast-obsessed world being rocked by the Pop-Tart’s debut in 1964. “How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?” However, that joke’s not entirely accurate as the toaster pastries first arrived without frosting, but it appears that the film will touch on the initial lack of the thin sugary coating.

