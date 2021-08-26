For a very different Benedict Cumberbatch experience than Spider-Man: No Way Home, here’s the trailer for The Power of the Dog.

Director Jane Campion’s first film since 2009’s Bright Star stars Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a “charismatic rancher” who “inspires fear and awe in those around him,” according to the Netflix synopsis. But when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), “Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.” Cumberbatch doesn’t say a word in the unsettling trailer above, but he’s terrifying. Never trust someone who whistles that much.

“This was certainly a different texture of character than I’ve played before,” the Sherlock actor told Vanity Fair about The Power of the Dog. “But Jane gave me a long runway to really get Phil, to let him in, to understand him, be with him, think like him, move like him, talk like him.” Campion added, “I loved how emotional he can be as an actor and what a lover he is. That’s something that a lot of men aren’t so good at

The Power of the Dog, which also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, and Keith Carradine, hits Netflix and select theaters on December 1.