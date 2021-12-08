While the question of which sibling has it worst in Succession is hotly debated, when it comes to which of the show’s stars is taking the most heat right now, the answer is much clearer. On Sunday, December 5, The New Yorker published a lengthy and bewildering profile on Kendall Roy actor Jeremy Strong, kind of implying that the Emmy award-winner was not only delusionally unaware of the show’s status as a dark comedy, but was also — to put it lightly — difficult to work with.

In the profile, the author reached out to quite a few of Strong’s Succession co-stars, as well as former directors and castmates such as Robert Downey Jr. and Aaron Sorkin. While their time spent with Strong varied a great deal, each person reached out to for a comment seemed to help paint this picture of Strong as comically intense about his work and status (much like his onscreen counterpart), with Succession star Brian Cox going as far as to voice concern over Strong’s methods, telling The New Yorker “I just worry about what he does to himself.”

However, following this somewhat humiliating onslaught on the actor, one star has come to Strong’s defense: Jessica Chastain. According to tweet shared by Chastain last night, the piece written by The New Yorker “incredibly one-sided,” using “snark” to sell while painting Strong in a very disingenuous way. Chastain said that after knowing Strong for 20 years — and even working with the actor on two separate projects — she finds him to be a “lovely person” who is “very inspiring and passionate about his work.”

“I’ve known Jeremy Strong for 20 years & worked with him on 2 films,” Chastain wrote. “He’s a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don’t believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe it’s time we move beyond it.”

Unfortunately for both Strong and Chastain, it might take more than a few testimonies to change the public’s perception of the actor following this profile. With everything from his methods to his overall intelligence thrown into question in the piece, this incident comes close to being a real life, Succession-level PR nightmare for Strong. Based on the profile, however, Strong could very well be welcoming the trial by fire — it doesn’t get anymore method than this.