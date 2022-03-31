Jim Carrey Has ‘Mixed Emotions’ On Paul Dano’s Riddler In ‘The Batman’

While the world drowns in Jokers, there’s only been two live-action Riddlers in Batman movies: Jim Carrey in Batman Forever and Paul Dano in The Batman. (I’m recusing Frank Gorshin from 1966’s Batman because he, like Cesar Romero, is in a category unto himself.) But the two actors had different takes on the villain befitting the mood of the movies they were in: Carrey plays the Riddler like a rhyming cartoon character, while Dano is a disturbed Zodiac-like livestreamer. Both are memorable in different ways.

Carrey told Unilad that he hasn’t seen The Batman, but he has “mixed emotions” on Dano’s “very dark version” of the Riddler. “To each his own and all that. I love him as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor,” the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actor said, but “there’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method.”

He continued:

“I do have a conscience about the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs and no one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my kind of thing… It’s very well done, those movies are very well done.”

Carrey (who previously denounced the violence of Kick-Ass 2) is unintentionally making the case for making Batman goofy again. I’ll sanction this buffoonery!

(Via Unilad)