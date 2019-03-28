Jim Jarmusch’s New Movie Has The ‘Greatest Zombie Cast Ever,’ Including Bill Murray And Tilda Swinton

03.28.19

A new Jim Jarmusch joint is always a cause for celebration, especially when the JJJ (if you will) has what’s being dubbed the “greatest zombie cast ever disassembled.” In 2013’s Only Lovers Left Alive, the Down by Law filmmaker tackled zombies; now he’s turning his attention to walkers, biters, roamers, munchers, whatever you want to call Bill Murray in Zombieland. Speaking of!

Murray leads the cast of The Dead Don’t Die, which also stars Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, and Tom Waits. If Tom Waits is billed last, you know it’s going to be a good movie. Or a really bad one, because the director doesn’t understand Waits’ comedic brilliance. But in this case, it’s all good. Actually, it’s better than good — it’s “zombie movie from the writer and director of Paterson, one of the most underappreciated movies of the 2010s, starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Kylo Ren, RZA, Iggy Pop, Selena Gomez, and real-life Cookie Monster” GREAT.

“His vampire picture [Only Lovers Left Alive] was more dramatic and romantic. The Dead Don’t Die is more in the vain of a comedy,” Sevigny told Collider in a recent interview. “It’s Adam Driver and Bill Murray and myself, and a whole cast of characters. He refuses to say that it’s social commentary, but zombie pictures often are, and it’s pretty easy to ascertain what he would be speaking on.”

The Dead Don’t Die comes out on June 14.

